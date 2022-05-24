Nathaniel Brown Named Chief Corporate Communications Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery

Nathaniel Brown has been named chief corporate communications officer for Warner Bros. Discovery, the company announced on Tuesday.

Brown will be responsible for its global communications operations and media relations, while also serving as lead spokesperson.

Brown previously led global corporate communications for Discovery, Inc. as the company’s executive vice president of global communications.

Brown will report to David Leavy, Warner Bros. Discovery’s chief corporate affairs officer.

“Nathaniel is a terrific executive who is whip smart, collaborative, and just an all-around great person,” Leavy said in a statement to TheWrap. “For his whole career he has worked so hard to build strong relationships and trust with journalists around the world. He is a doer, who has brought consistent leadership and been a terrific partner to Zas and the entire management team. Nathaniel is hugely deserving of this great opportunity, and I know he will do a phenomenal job representing our company and telling the story of Warner Bros. Discovery for years to come.”

Brown added: “I am enormously proud to continue supporting our CEO and our entire global leadership team as we build the world’s most dynamic media company. At the end of the day, this is a business of people and I am lucky to work alongside and support many of the best. The opportunity to collaborate and lead fantastic communicators is very exciting and I can’t wait for us all to roll up our sleeves as one team.”

Brown joined Discovery, Inc. in 2019, having previously served for seven years as senior vice president, corporate affairs for 21st Century Fox and its predecessor News Corp. Prior to that he led communications for MTV and XM Satellite Radio, having begun his career in corporate media at SONY BMG Music where he rose to vice president. Brown serves on the board of God’s Love We Deliver.