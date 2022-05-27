How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now – in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts

by | May 27, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Recent subscriber and stock drops for the major streaming companies placed a new lens on the industry — here’s a look at where they stand

Warren Buffett’s recent $2.6 billion purchase of Paramount Global/Paramount+ stock rounds out his streaming portfolio — which already includes Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video — and shows that despite recent disappointing quarterly earnings reports and stock declines for most entertainment companies, streaming is still the business to be in.

This past cycle of quarterly earnings placed a new emphasis on the health of the streaming business after Netflix reported its first loss in subscribers in more than a decade. Other companies’ lackluster Q1 earnings were delivered with vows to curtail their extravagant levels of content spending and plans to introduce ad-supported tiers for price-conscious consumers.

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Knolle

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

obi-wan-kenobi-ewan-mcgregor

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episodes 1 and 2 Recap: Unexpected Characters and Brand New Worlds
stranger things

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Adds Warning to Premiere Episode
streaming

Make No Mistake, Content Spending Isn’t Going Down Anytime Soon | PRO Insight
forgetting-sarah-marshall-jason-segel

The 57 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
obi-wan-kenobi-grand-inquisitor

What Time Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Come Out on Disney+?

‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer Says Season 4 Has ‘A Lot of Bite’ (Video)
stranger-things-season-4-millie-bobby-brown

What Time Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Drop on Netflix?
willow-warwick-davis

‘Willow’ Trailer: Warwick Davis Returns for Disney+ Sequel Series (Video)
the-mandalorian-baby-yoda

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Gets 2023 Release Date
Cannes Market Recap

Is Cannes Back? Why a Wave of ‘Vibrant’ Film Sales Has Buyers ‘Very Happy’
paramount top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Could Become Paramount’s Biggest Hit in a Decade