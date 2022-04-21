CNN+ is struggling with viewership in its first two weeks. (Getty)

Why CNN+ Is Shutting Down Just 3 Weeks After It Launched

by and | April 21, 2022 @ 9:04 AM

A rushed launch, low subscriber numbers, and a lack of vision led Warner Bros. Discovery to close down the new streaming service

Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down the newly launched streaming service CNN+ less than a month after it debuted. Several insiders told TheWrap the decision arrived after the new corporate bosses reviewed the product after a rushed launch, low subscriber numbers, and questions over whether it fit the newly merged’s company’s broader streaming vision.

Chris Licht, the incoming chairman and CEO of CNN, told staff Thursday that the platform will cease operations on April 30 in a memo, which TheWrap has obtained and you can read in full below.

Jethro Nededog

Jethro Nededog is TheWrap's assistant managing editor, business news. He has served as a reporter and editor at several top entertainment news publications, including Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, L.A. Times and Business Insider. Previously, he wrote and produced documentary TV for National Geographic, History, Discovery, and E!. He has a BA in journalism from NYU and an MA in writing from USC. He can be reached at jethro.nededog@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @therealjethro.

Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno is TheWrap's Editor at Large, Business. He most recently served as the Founding Editor of the business news site dot.LA. He was previously the Managing Editor of Variety, and served as Deputy Business Editor and later Deputy Entertainment Editor at the Los Angeles Times. Bel Bruno also ran markets coverage for The Wall Street Journal. Before that, he was an award-winning reporter at the Associated Press in New York, and held senior posts in London and New York for Knight Ridder Financial.

