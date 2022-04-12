CNN+ is struggling with viewership in its first two weeks. (Getty)

CNN+ Budget Cuts Loom as 2-Week-Old Streamer Struggles With Low Viewership

by | April 12, 2022 @ 12:32 PM

Layoffs aren’t being considered currently, according to an insider, even as the new service is reportedly netting just 10,000 viewers a day

Two weeks after the splashy launch of CNN’s new streaming service CNN+, there are already signs of budget cuts ahead as the service struggles to gain viewership.

An individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that budget trimming is being discussed and will likely affect its non-daily shows at first. While there’s overlap between CNN+ and CNN staffers, layoffs aren’t a consideration at this time, but that will be reevaluated in about three months.

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Outduels CBS’ Broadcast Debut of CMT Music Awards

Anderson Cooper Misses CNN Show After Contracting COVID

CMT Music Awards Draw 521% Increase in Viewers in Early Ratings
Sonic the Hedgehog 2

How Paramount’s Big Bet on ‘Sonic’ Is Paying Off With Dual Movie and Streaming Plans
elon musk twitter

How Elon Musk Can Pull Off a Hostile Takeover of Twitter | Analysis

Discovery+ Is the Most In-Demand Streaming Service for Reality Programming | Charts
warner bros. discovery logo

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Flat on First Day of Trading – But AT&T Shares Jump 8%
The Champion Deepfake

How a Polish Film’s Use of AI to Create an English Version Could Bolster the Foreign Movie Market (Exclusive Video)
cnn+ roku logos

CNN+ Launches on Roku in the U.S.

Warner Bros. Discovery Is Built for the Streaming Wars – If It Can Shed Legacy Baggage | Analysis

Here’s Everything in Warner Bros. Discovery’s Game-Changing Library: Film, TV and News