Warner Bros. Discovery Reshuffles International Leadership Team Under Gerhard Zeiler

Warner Bros. Discovery has named its international leadership team under Gerhard Zeiler, who held the role of international president for WarnerMedia and adds Discovery’s global enterprise to his portfolio in the newly merged company.
Zeiler told staff in a memo reported by Variety that Warner Bros. Discovery is naming dedicated regional leads for international territories.
“This results in a different geographical split to the pre-merger state which will also allow each of the regional leaders to more rapidly assess opportunities for growth and efficiency and to integrate the two companies quickly,” Zeiler wrote, according to Variety.
Team is restructuring as follows:
- Priya Dogra, based in London and former president of WarnerMedia Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (excluding China), now focused only on EMEA (excluding Poland).
- Anil Jhingan, president and managing director for Discovery Asia Pacific, to lead business development for the enlarged Warner Bros. Discovery group across international markets.
- James Gibbons, who oversaw Discovery U.K. and Ireland as well as the Nordics from London, to become president and managing director of Australia and New Zealand and Japan based in Asia.
- Kasia Kieli appointed president and managing director of Poland and CEO of TVN.
- Fernando Medin named president and managing director for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic, based in São Paulo.
- Clement Schwebig named president and managing director for South-East Asia (SEA), Korea and India, based in Singapore.
- Gillian Zhao, WarnerMedia’s president of China, will continue in her current role, which she began in 2016.
- Andrew Georgiou will continue as president and managing director for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, based in London.
- Robert Blair will lead licensing as president of International Television Distribution.
- Ronald Goes continues as executive VP and head of international TV production.