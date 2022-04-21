Warner Bros. Discovery Reshuffles International Leadership Team Under Gerhard Zeiler

Warner Bros. Discovery has named its international leadership team under Gerhard Zeiler, who held the role of international president for WarnerMedia and adds Discovery’s global enterprise to his portfolio in the newly merged company.

Zeiler told staff in a memo reported by Variety that Warner Bros. Discovery is naming dedicated regional leads for international territories.

“This results in a different geographical split to the pre-merger state which will also allow each of the regional leaders to more rapidly assess opportunities for growth and efficiency and to integrate the two companies quickly,” Zeiler wrote, according to Variety.

Team is restructuring as follows: