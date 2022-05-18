Why Disney Can’t Rely on Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ to Reach Streaming Subscriber Goal | Charts

Marvel's "WandaVision" and "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" are Disney+'s most in-demand series during their runs. (Disney)

Inconsistent demand signals Disney+ may have maximized those franchises’ fan bases, so what’s the next big growth title?

Marvel and “Star Wars” series have helped to grow Disney+’s subscribers quickly, but the streamer may have maximized those fan bases as demand for the series has been inconsistent and may not be enough for the streamer to reach its own growth goals — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

In 2020, Disney CEO Bob Chapek told a group of investors and analysts gathered for a special Disney+ event that the company’s 2-year-old streaming service would reach between 230 million and 260 million subscribers worldwide by fiscal 2024. As of Disney’s second quarter in 2022, Disney+ has 137.9 million subscribers — an impressive feat. Within that projection, however, Disney+ would have to maintain an average add of 10 million subscribers globally over the next 10 quarters to reach its goal. 

