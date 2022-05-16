"Queer Eye" was the most in-demand reality series on streaming in the first three months of 2022, according to Parrot Analytics. (Kelli Falls/Netflix)

How Reality TV Can Help Streamers Ride Out the Coming Economic Roller Coaster | Chart

by | May 16, 2022 @ 2:16 PM

As an expected recession looms, a robust unscripted slate can bring streaming services low-cost risks and high rewards

A smart reality television catalog can be one of the most beneficial arms to streaming services as they try to find and retain an audience month after month — especially as analysts fear a coming recession.

Reality TV carries the low-risk, high-reward potential that subscription video on demand (SVOD) operators may need as a bear market and inflation lead to a tricky financial landscape. 

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 in the Works at Netflix
stranger-things-season-4-joe-keery-maya-hawke

Netflix Announces Geeked Week Hosts Ella Purnell, Jacob Bertrand and More; Premieres Trailer

Streaming Wars on a Budget? How Hollywood Plans to Scale Back Content Spending | Chart
Dave Chappelle Netflix

Netflix Tells Employees to Quit if They’re Offended by Streamer’s Content
Elon Musk Twitter

Is Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout for Real? And If the Deal Collapses, What Happens Next?
stranger things season 4

Here’s What’s New on Netflix in May 2022
landmark pico

Why Losing L.A.’s Landmark Pico Theater Will ‘Force Indie Studios to Get Creative’
FunMeter

Why the FunMeter Duo Is Expanding From Docs About ‘Quirky Fraud Cases’ to Become ‘Full Service’ Producers
the-lincoln-lawyer

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Review: Netflix Goes Traditional in Uninspired Drama Series
the-lincoln-lawyer-image

‘Lincoln Lawyer': How Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Grappled With the Ethics of Being a Defense Attorney

13 Horror Movies to Stream on Netflix for Friday the 13th (Photos)