How Demand for CW Series Stacks Up, Both Canceled and Renewed Shows | Charts

May 23, 2022

Parrot Analytics also digs into how the network’s shows perform on streaming

The CW canceled more than 10 shows after this season, and renewed less than a handful of titles. It’s easy to see the distinction between the two groups when one examines the average demand for the shows: The gap between them is significant, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

With a CW sale looming as parent companies Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery plan to divest from the joint venture and focus on bringing their best series in-house to their respective streaming services domestically and globally, The CW has made notable cuts in its programming.

