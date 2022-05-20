Why Animation Is Still Any Streamer’s Game to Win | Charts

Prime Video's "The Legend of Vox Machina" was the No. 1 most in-demand animated series on streaming for Q1 2022. (Amazon Studios)

While Netflix series take up four of the 10 most in-demand animated shows on streaming, Amazon Prime Video series hold the top two spots

No one streamer dominates the animation lane currently. Among the 10 most in-demand series in the United States for the first-quarter of 2022, Netflix series take up four spots — but Amazon Prime Video holds the two top spots on the list, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

As Prime Video tries to figure out its identity in a new streaming space crowded with intense competition from some of the best studios and networks in Hollywood, finding an area that’s growing in demand but isn’t being dominated by any one streaming company provides a great opportunity. That much can be seen from Netflix’s 40% standing in the top 10. 

