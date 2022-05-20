This Year’s Tech Deals Near $300 Billion, Boosted by Microsoft and Twitter Buys | Charts

by | May 20, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

2022 may shatter last year’s record $792 billion in transactions

Tech deals are off to an explosive start this year, with transactions potentially beating the record of $792 billion in 2021.

Thanks to blockbuster deals by Microsoft and Elon Musk, acquisitions already hit $281 billion by the end of April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 451 Research. That means deals in the first four months of 2022 have already outpaced last year’s total of $253 billion for the same period, as the consolidation and competition trends continue across the tech and telecom industry.

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

elon musk

Elon Musk Just Made a Crude Joke About His Sexual Misconduct Scandal Because of Course He Did

Elon Musk Accused of Exposing Himself to SpaceX Employee and Requesting Sexual Favors￼

From Connected TVs to Netflix: The Biggest Trends From NewFronts | PRO Insight

Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Reigns Victorious in Wednesday’s Demo

Fandom CEO to Streamers: Find Your Franchise and Extend the Experience Beyond the Screen

Fox News Host Halts Remarks on Buffalo Shooter: ‘We’re Gonna Let Them Adjudicate That’ (Video)
top gun: maverick

Beyond Imax: Premium Movie Formats Are Looking for a Windfall as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Takes Off
Downton Abbey A New Era

Can ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Finally Bring Seniors Back to Theaters?

Elon Musk Vows to Vote Republican, Calls Democrats ‘The Party of Division and Hate’

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Penultimate Episode Scores Biggest Numbers Since Season Premiere

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Beams Up to Top of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart