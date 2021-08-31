The Walking Dead

Josh Stringer/AMC

Why AMC Networks’ Post-Josh Sapan Future May Mean Acquisition | Analysis

by and | August 31, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

The network’s only can’t-miss series, ”Better Call Saul,“ enters its sixth and final season next year

AMC Networks is comprised of a bundle of cable channels, just as many streaming services, and a few options for the future. The publicly traded company is about to be down one permanent president and CEO, however, as Josh Sapan transitions to executive vice chairman. So what will come of AMC Networks under interim CEO Matthew Blank — and beyond?

The smart money seems to be on acquisition. In the era of consolidation, a relatively small company (market cap: $2 billion) with an international presence, some intellectual property and a not-insignificant cable and streaming footprint seems ripe for the picking.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Tokyo Paralympics Games

Ratings: NBC Wins Sunday Gold With Tokyo Paralympics and Preseason NFL
WrapPRO Rountable Screenshot-Rotten Tomatoese

WrapPRO Roundtable: Has Rotten Tomatoes Democratized Film Criticism – or Killed All Nuance?
summer tv shows broadcast viewership

7 Broadcast TV Shows Are Actually Up in Viewers This Summer
Big Brother

Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops a Pretty Bland Thursday
Kevin Can F**k Himself

‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC
Time's Up Tina Tchen Roberta Kaplan

Meltdown at Time’s Up as Tina Tchen Resigns: Can the Nonprofit Survive? | Analysis
cinemacon

How Movie Theater Owners Are ‘Learning to Live With COVID': A Report From CinemaCon
masterchef

Ratings: 2-Hour ‘MasterChef’ Lifts Fox on Wednesday
rachel maddow

Rachel Mad-Dough: Is MSNBC Host Worth $30 Million a Year Without a Nightly Show?
Jacob Anderson

‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Jacob Anderson Joins AMC’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ as Louis
AGT Bachelor in Paradise

Ratings: ‘AGT’ Gets More Love Than ‘Bachelor in Paradise’