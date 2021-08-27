‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

The Annie Murphy-led “Kevin Can F**k Himself” has been renewed for a second season at AMC, the cable channel said Friday.

Season 1 of the part multi-cam, part single-cam series followed the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife, per AMC’s description. She’s beautiful and can take a joke (though she’s usually the butt of them). And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny. The series broke television convention via volleying camera setups and allowed the audience to see what happened when the cameras followed Allison out of her husband’s domain and as she finally wakes up to — and revolts against — the injustices in her life.

The second season of the genre-bending drama, which is filmed in and around Boston, Massachusetts, will debut on AMC and streaming service AMC+ in 2022.

Along with Murphy, “Kevin Can F**K Himself” also stars Mary Hollis Inboden (“The Real O’Neals”) as Patty O’Connor, Allison’s tough, glass-half-empty neighbor who hides an intelligence and dissatisfaction that bonds her to Allison; Eric Petersen (“Kirstie”) as the protagonist husband Kevin McRoberts, Allison’s husky and “lovable” man-child; Alex Bonifer (“Superstore”) as Neil O’Connor, the football-loving, beer-swilling, dim-bulb best friend of Kevin; Brian Howe (“Chicago Fire”) as Pete McRoberts, Kevin’s father with a regressive sense of humor; and Raymond Lee (“Here and Now”) as Sam Park, a clean cut, former Worcesterite who has history with Allison.

According to AMC, the first season of “Kevin,” which premiered June 20 (and week early on AMC+) and concluded Aug. 1, was the most-watched series on AMC+ and “top acquisition driver for the premium streaming bundle across all major distribution platforms” throughout its eight-episode run. “The show was biggest new series launch in the history of the service and was particularly popular with young, upscale and female-skewing viewers,” per AMC Networks.

“Kevin Can F**K Himself” was created by Valerie Armstrong (“Lodge 49,” “SEAL Team”), who executive produces alongside showrunner Craig DiGregorio, as well as Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train.

“It’s Kevin’s world, Allison’s just living in it. Or is she?” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said. “This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife as never before. We are excited to see this talented team move from the finale’s cliffhanger and continue Allison’s journey, pushing the bounds of conventional storytelling every step of the way.”

Armstrong added: “We’re so grateful to AMC for giving a home to our weird little show. Creating the first season of ‘Kevin Can F**K Himself’ and getting to tell this story has been the joy of my life. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be stuck in Worcester with Allison for another year.”