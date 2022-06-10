Disney's TV chief Dana Walden and CEO Bob Chapek. (Getty Images)

Disney’s ‘Badass’ New TV Chief Dana Walden May Be a Bigger Threat to CEO Bob Chapek

by | June 10, 2022 @ 2:51 PM

If ousting Peter Rice was meant to eliminate competition, insiders say Chapek may have underestimated Rice’s former deputy

Dana Walden — the newly anointed chief of Disney’s TV operations following the shocking Thursday ouster of her longtime boss and mentor, Peter Rice — already appears to have widespread support within the entertainment giant.

And that could prove troublesome for CEO Bob Chapek, whom many outsiders believe orchestrated Rice’s exit to remove a potential rival for his job as Disney’s stock has slid more than 32% in the last six months alone and Chapek has stumbled from one PR blunder to the next.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

