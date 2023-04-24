Disney Begins Second Round of Layoffs, Totaling 4,000 Cuts

The Walt Disney Company will begin the second round of its anticipated 7,000 layoffs Monday, bringing the total to 4,000 cuts by the end of the week.

In a memo to staff Monday, Disney Entertainment co-chairs Dana Walden and Alan Bergman laid out the plan introduced in February by CEO Bob Iger, indicating that a third and final round of the layoffs is expected to bring them to that mark before the summer.

This second round of the layoffs that first began March 27 will be the largest of the three and bring the company over the halfway mark of its 7,000-cut goal.

“These are hard decisions and not ones we take lightly — but every decision has been made with considerable thought,” Walden and Bergman said in the memo.

The layoffs are anticipated to impact the company’s full-time workforce from Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Additional details on what specific roles and departments will be impacted as the news rolls out through Thursday remain unclear.

March’s layoffs left their mark across departments, including Disney’s metaverse division and Marvel, and impacted employees of high senior management levels along with lower-level executives.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure this process is conducted with respect and compassion,” the memo continued. “The senior leadership teams have been working diligently to define our future organization, and our biggest priority has been getting this right, rather than getting it done fast. We recognize that it has been a period of uncertainty and thank you all for your understanding and patience.”

Iger’s proposed layoffs come as Disney faces financial difficulties, which have been worsened by several decisions made by the CEO since overtaking for Bob Chapek late last year. These include the acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets for $71 billion, which resulted in a significant debt burden for the company. Additionally, the costly move to compete with Netflix in the streaming market and the commitment to restoring Disney’s dividend by the end of the year have also reduced the amount of money available for cast member salaries and creative works.

The 7,000 positions expected to be dismissed by this summer account for a little over 3% of the company’s total workforce, which stood at 223,000 employees in October.

Read the full memo from Disney Entertainment’s Walden and Bergman below:

Team,

As you all know, a few weeks ago the company began notifying employees whose roles are impacted as part of our overall business realignment and cost-savings efforts. We wanted to share that notifications will continue in many areas of the company over the next several days. In addition, restructuring in various businesses will continue for the next couple of months, and we do anticipate there will be further impacts before the summer, as previously shared. Each team is in a different place in this process, and your leaders will be sharing more context for your group soon.

These are hard decisions and not ones we take lightly – but every decision has been made with considerable thought, and we are doing everything we can to make sure this process is conducted with respect and compassion. The senior leadership teams have been working diligently to define our future organization, and our biggest priority has been getting this right, rather than getting it done fast. We recognize that it has been a period of uncertainty and thank you all for your understanding and patience.

This is a time of transition for Disney, and these changes affect everyone, whether or not your role is impacted. We are committed to supporting you through this period and encourage you to reach out to your leader or HR partner with any questions or for guidance, as needed.

While we are confident that these efforts will better position us for the future, we realize this all takes a toll. We want to acknowledge the impact of this moment and simply reiterate our appreciation for all of you and the passion and dedication you’ve brought to the work we do every day. And for those who will be leaving the company, please know that your contributions are valued and appreciated – you have all played a meaningful role in making Disney what it is today.

With gratitude,

Alan & Dana

