The wave of Disney layoffs that began Monday has hit Freeform and ABC, as well as Disney Television Studios, with key executives departing and roles being consolidated, TheWrap has confirmed.

The development follows news of ESPN’s impact from the wider Disney layoffs earlier in the day.

Julie Jarmon, who was in her second stint at Freeform as SVP development, is leaving as part of the layoffs. Development and current will be consolidated under Jamila Hunter, EVP of original programming and development. Freeform’s Alix Lee, director of development and programming, will also leave as part of the changes.

Stacey Adams, ABC’s SVP, current programming is also leaving. Adams had been leading the network’s drama efforts. Head of drama Brianna Bennett will now take over duties of the role.

Additionally, 20th Television and ABC Signature’s music departments are being consolidated under 20th Television’s EVP and head of music Jeremy Summers. Dawn Solér, SVP music for ABC Signature who had been part of the studio for more than 16 years, is leaving. (She announced her departure via a terse Facebook post.)

Monday’s layoffs follow consolidation of Network and Platform production for scripted television across Disney Entertainment under ABC Signature’s Carol Turner, which happened at the same time as the studio’s IP acquisition department was disbanded.

The moves across Disney’s television units is a preview of what’s to come for the rest of the company this week, as it works to consolidate oversight, get rid of redundancies (particularly in the wake of the 20th Century acquisition) and make a more streamlined, efficient machine. We understand that Tuesday the layoffs will begin at Walt Disney Studios. By the end of the week 4,000 employees of the targeted 7,000 employees will have been let go.

