Google Unveils Gemini, Its New-and-Improved OpenAI GPT Rival

Google’s annual developer conference brought with it some major developments in the artificial intelligence space. Chiefly, Google pulled the lid off its OpenAI GPT-4 competitor Gemini. The company is also bringing generative AI capabilities to Android and will cram artificial intelligence into Google Search itself to keep up with Microsoft’s Bing advancements.

One announcement was that chatbot Google Bard is getting a big upgrade to better compete with its peers such as ChatGPT. Now Bard will be compatible with Korean, Japanese, as well as 40 more languages in the near future. Plus, it’ll be better equipped to aid with coding inquiries to give all the devs out there a helping hand. Bard will also start offering up images, maps, and other visuals to better respond to questions.

Generative AI will be coming to Google Search, too, giving users a snapshot answer to any question they may have. Said answer will include sources so users can dig deeper and get more info if they want. If you’re eager to be among the first to test out this new spin on the standard Googling experience, you’ll have to join Google’s waitlist.

Artificial intelligence will shake up the Android realm as well. A feature called Magic Compose will utilize AI to modify Google messages in whichever way you see fit, should you want to change your message’s tone in an instant. Perhaps you want to sound professional, funny, or Shakespearean. Whatever vibe you’re gunning for, Google’s AI upgrade will do the work for you.

And underneath all the consumer-facing AI features was the announcement of Gemini, Google’s next-gen large language model (LLM) that aims to take on OpenAI’s GPT. Gemini is essentially the next step past Google’s existing PaLM 2, with an enhanced machine-learning model that will make it a clearer rival to the Microsoft-backed OpenAI alternative.



Speaking of Open AI, according to VezaDigital (data provided by Similarweb), OpenAI.com is now among the top 50 most visited sites globally. Traffic there increased by 54.21% in March (847.8 million unique visitors), marking a massive leap in activity. The site cleared one billion visits in February.

OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.