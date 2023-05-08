ChatGPT Picks Winning Stock Portfolio, Easily Beats Top-Performing Funds

A fictional stock portfolio curated by ChatGPT has put the Top 10 U.K. funds to shame.

In an experiment conducted by finder.com, ChatGPT was instructed to assemble a winning stock portfolio. The AI replied that it couldn’t provide specific investment guidance, but when Finder clarified the exercise was purely theoretical, ChatGPT played ball and gathered 38 stocks to form a fund that did strong numbers in the eight weeks following its creation on March 6, 2023. It outperformed the UK’s top 10 funds’ average gains in the same time period.

“The ChatGPT fund has led the real funds for 34 of the 37 market days (87%) of its lifespan so far,” Finder reported. On April 4, ChatGPT was up 4.7%, while the real funds were left in the dust, down by 1.9%. The top performers of the experimental AI fund (thus far) are Meta, Microsoft, and Intel, all of which are up double-digit percents.

“Big funds have increasingly been using AI for years, but the public using a rudimentary AI platform that openly says its data is patchy since September 2021 and lacks the intricacies of market psychology, doesn’t sound like a good idea,” said Finder CEO Jon Ostler.

When surveyed by Censuswide (commissioned by Finder), U.K. respondents offered a glimpse into their comfort level with AI in the personal finance world. Eight percent of surveyed adults indicated they’d already used AI to get financial advice, while 19% said they’d consider letting ChatGPT give them financial advice.

This once again highlights the gap between how companies view ChatGPT and how civilians look at the tool. While the average person may see it as an amusement, research assistant, or in-house financial adviser, major companies such as Samsung view it as a security risk of the highest order, hence the aforementioned tech corporation’s flat-out ban on employees using generative AI for work purposes.