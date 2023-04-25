John Fithian, NATO President & CEO, at CinemaCon 2022

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Outgoing National Association of Theatre Owners CEO Says ‘Everyone Gets It… Except for Netflix’

by | April 25, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

CinemaCon: John Fithian tells TheWrap that he believes the industry, including streamers and a post-Chapek Disney, will put theatrical first — with one exception

John Fithian, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, has spent the past three years guiding cinemas out of a pandemic that led many to question whether this would be the exhibition industry’s last stand.

Now, he’s leaving the job feeling more hopeful than ever about the future of the theatrical experience.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Tom Rothman at CinemaCon 2022

Sony Teases More Blockbusters — and Will Smith — as Tom Rothman Mocks the Naysayers
the-equalizer-3-denzel-washington

‘The Equalizer 3’ Trailer Teases Unofficial ‘Man on Fire’ Reunion (Video)
Ghostbusters-Afterlife-kids

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Gets Pre-Taped Intro From Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace and More
Gran Turismo

‘Gran Turismo': Gamer Becomes a Real-Life Racer in CinemaCon Trailer
Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence Plays Easy to Get in ‘No Hard Feelings’ Scene
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Kraven the Hunter Nosferatu

First ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Trailer Reveals Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sony’s New (R-Rated) Marvel Hero
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ CinemaCon Sneak Peek Shows Off Miles and Gwen’s Reunion
bad-boys-for-life

‘Bad Boys’ Stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Kick Off Sony CinemaCon Panel With Pre-Taped Introduction