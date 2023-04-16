beau-is-afraid

‘Beau Is Afraid’ Lights Up Specialty Box Office With 2023’s Best Per-Theater Average

by | April 16, 2023 @ 2:17 PM

Ari Aster’s polarizing horror film earns an $80,090 average from four theaters while Crunchyroll’s ”Suzume“ opens wide to $5 million

Ahead of its wide release next weekend, A24’s “Beau Is Afraid” has been released in four theaters in Los Angeles and New York this weekend and earned the best per-theater average of 2023.

The indie studio reported a weekend total of $320,396 for a per-theater average of $80,099, the second highest theater average posted by any film since theaters reopened two years ago. The only film to earn a higher average was Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” with $86,289 on Thanksgiving weekend in 2021.

Jeremy Fuster

jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

