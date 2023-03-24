movie theater

Apple and Amazon Are Betting Big on Movie Theaters – and Netflix Risks Being Left Behind | Analysis

by | March 24, 2023 @ 4:35 PM

The streamer’s Big Tech rivals are seeing the benefits of wide releases and are increasing their investments in cinematic distribution

You know what’s cool? A billion dollars. Theater stocks jumped when Amazon pledged to spend that amount on movies destined for the big screen last year. Now Apple reportedly plans to take a similar chunk of its multibillion-dollar content budget and allocate it to theatrical releases.

Netflix alone, still steadfast in its commitment to treating theatrical as a sop to throw at feisty actors or fussy awards-show rulemakers, risks losing out on high-level talent and top-tier cultural impact — as well as the financial rewards from a film that moves the needle on streaming.

Scott Mendelson

