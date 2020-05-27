Apple, Paramount Teaming Up for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Apple is coming on board to help finance Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which Paramount will distribute theatrically, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Apple will then steam the film on its platform. Paramount acquired the project from Imperative Entertainment last June, but were faced with budget concerns when the price tag jumped to $180 million to $200 million after tax credits. According to Deadline, Scorsese shopped it around to studios like Universal and MGM and streamers like Apple and Netflix.

A spokesperson for Paramount has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' With Leonardo DiCaprio Lands at Paramount

This proves to be a big move for Apple after it recently acquired Tom Hanks’ WWII film “Greyhound.” This way, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will receive both a theatrical release and a debut on a streaming service.

Scorsese will direct the film, and DiCaprio is attached to star in the adaptation of David Grann’s non-fiction book from 2017. Eric Roth is penning the screenplay. This film marks the sixth collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese — their last project together was 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Grann’s non-fiction story is set in the 1920s and follows the richest people per capita in the world at the time, the members of Osage Nation in Oklahoma. The oil barons, however, were suddenly killed off one by one, with many more Osage residents dying under mysterious circumstances. J. Edgar Hoover appointed a former Texas Ranger named Tom White to go undercover along with a Native American agent to expose a chilling conspiracy.

Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas are producing “Killers of the Flower Moon” alongside Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff for Sikelia Productions and DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions.

Grann is also the author of “The Lost City of Z” and “The Old Man and the Gun,” both of which were recently adapted into films.

More to come…