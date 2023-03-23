Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard in "Ted Lasso"

Jason Sudeikis, left, as Ted Lasso and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard in "Ted Lasso." (AppleTV+)

Apple TV+ Has a Branding Problem – and ‘Ted Lasso’ Alone Won’t Win the Streaming Wars | Analysis

by | March 23, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The tech giant needs to invest more in its streamer’s content strategy or pivot, experts tell TheWrap

Since its debut in 2020, “Ted Lasso” has been the crown jewel of Apple TV+’s original programming. The premiere of its third season saw 870,000 U.S. households tune in on connected TVs during the first four days following its release on March 15, up 60% from the 546,000 U.S. households during season 2, according to Samba TV.

Despite the Jason Sudeikis-led comedy’s popularity and critical acclaim, those numbers are small for a company at the scale of Apple. Apple is the most highly valued company in the world at $2.5 trillion, and CEO Tim Cook recently touted its 2 billion active devices — iPhones, iPads and Macs whose owners are prime targets for its fast-growing services business, of which Apple TV+ is a small but highly visible component.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

