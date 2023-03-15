Coach Ted Lasso and his soccer team plus staff are set to take the pitch again in “Ted Lasso” Season 3. The latest installment of the Apple TV+ show sees the AFC Richmond Greyhounds hit their stride in the return to the Premier League. Relegation to the lower tier bracket in Season 2 shook some nerves, but Rebecca is determined to do everything in her power to beat West Ham United, the Club Rupert now owns and Nate now manages.

Familiar football faces like Toheeb Jimoh’s Sam Obisanya, Crist Fernández’s Dani Rojas and Phil Dunster’s Jamie Tartt return this season alongside important players off the field as well like Trent Crimm from The Independent (James Lance).

Here are the cast and characters in “Ted Lasso” Season 3: