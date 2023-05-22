“The Mother” dominated the weekend and outperformed “Glass Onion” and ”Murder Mystery 2“ with a diverse audience

The film, which garnered 2.8 million households tuning in for its first three days available to stream, is already well underway as Netflix’s latest original movie sensation in its debut week, according to the Wrap Report for May 10-16, which tracks the most-watched programs across streaming and linear TV, according to viewership trends collected from Samba TV ’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Jennifer Lopez graced screens across the country during Mother’s Day weekend in her latest action thriller for Netflix, “The Mother.”

Not only did Lopez, the queen of the rom-com, successfully cross genres and deliver impressive viewership for an entirely different audience on the streamer, but she beat out several of the streamer’s most prominent recent originals during the same initial three-day time frame. The film sailed past initial viewership for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Murder Mystery 2,” two of Netflix’s biggest original movie hits with star-studded casts in the last several months.

Samba TV data has shown that diverse audiences relate to content featuring diverse leads. “The Mother” was able to appeal to culturally diverse audiences, a key ingredient to delivering a successful streaming hit. Black and Hispanic households overindexed on the movie by 33% and 25% respectively.

After several weeks in theaters, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Viola Davis debuted on Amazon’s Prime Video in the latest sports film “Air.” Throughout its launch weekend on streaming, 1.1 million households were captivated by the story of how Nike courted NBA legend Michael Jordan. Older Millennials helped drive “Air” viewership, overindexing by the highest margin of any age demographic. Viewership for the film was slightly down from the 1.6 million households that watched Netflix’s “Hustle” during the same time period, but still marked a strong performance and landed the film in the No. 2 spot on the May 10-16 leaderboard.

Apple TV+’s flagship comedy series “Ted Lasso” leaped up to the No. 3 spot this week.

Top streaming programs, May 10-16, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

Meanwhile, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” continued its reign on the streaming charts, with its six episodes each sweeping spots for the second consecutive week. It appears that even in its early days, the Netflix series is showing no signs of slowing down.

Regal content is certainly having a moment for Netflix as the inaugural episode of four-part documentary “Queen Cleopatra” helped round out the top 10.

On broadcast TV, ABC’s “American Idol” secured the most-watched telecast of the week and included a special performance by Halle Bailey, the star of Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” hitting theaters later this month. The semifinals the following day with performances by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as well as Keith Urban, Ellie Goulding, and Pitbull, also landed on the top 10 most-watched linear shows for the week.

Top linear programs, May 10-16, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

NBC’s “The Voice” nabbed second place as the top eight performances were narrowed down to the final five in the semi-final round.

The “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament had another strong week, with two telecasts in the top five.

Two of NBC’s One Chicago franchise shows, “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire,” landed on the charts, while scripted series “FBI” and “The Equalizer” also joined the ranks for CBS.

Meredith Brace is the chief marketing officer at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more data and analysis from Samba TV.