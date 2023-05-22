Jennifer Lopez in "The Mother"

Jennifer Lopez in "The Mother"

Jennifer Lopez Wins the Mother’s Day Streaming Battle for Netflix | Charts

by | May 22, 2023 @ 1:11 PM

“The Mother” dominated the weekend and outperformed “Glass Onion” and ”Murder Mystery 2“ with a diverse audience

Jennifer Lopez graced screens across the country during Mother’s Day weekend in her latest action thriller for Netflix, “The Mother.” 

The film, which garnered 2.8 million households tuning in for its first three days available to stream, is already well underway as Netflix’s latest original movie sensation in its debut week, according to the Wrap Report for May 10-16, which tracks the most-watched programs across streaming and linear TV, according to viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census. 

Become a member to read more.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Meredith Brace, the company's chief marketing officer. Connect with her on Twitter at @luckygirlbrace.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
kevin-feige-upfronts-2023

10 Takeaways from the 2023-2024 Upfronts: Few Celebs, Lots of Questions

Letter From Cannes: Martin Scorsese Talks ‘Flower Moon’ Changes, Reception – ‘I Hope It Makes a Difference’
Writers Strike WGA

‘We’ve Been Here Before': Studios and Writers Got Unexpected Preparation for a Long Strike
What strike, henny?

Facing the Writers’ Strike, Streamers Can Lean More on Unscripted Shows | Charts
Bing Image Creator (powered by Dall-E) Warhol v Supreme Court 2

Big AI Implications Lurk in the Supreme Court’s Andy Warhol Verdict | Analysis
An illustration of Richard Mathenge with robots

He Helped Train ChatGPT – and It Traumatized Him | PRO Insight
John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick’ Movies Pass $1 Billion Globally, Showing the Value of New IP | Analysis
louis-carr-owav

BET’s Head of Media Sales Says Diversity Needs to Be a ‘Business Decision’