Antonia Gentry in "Ginny & Georgia" S2

Netflix

Black Households Overwhelmingly Tuned in to the ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Premiere

by | January 25, 2023 @ 12:49 PM

New data shows on-screen representation does matter and was reflected on the Netflix series’ recent sophomore return

Black households were 25% more likely to watch the new season premiere of “Ginny & Georgia” on Netflix than the average U.S. household, new data from Samba TV showed, highlighting the appeal of shows with diverse casts.

“‘Ginny & Georgia’ is proving to be one of the more popular Netflix premieres among diverse audiences, over-indexing among Black households in its sophomore season premiere,” said Samba TV president Dallas Lawrence. “What we are seeing time and again is that shows that invest in cast members that look like their audience tend to perform well in today’s crowded streaming content marketplace.”

Become a member to read more.

Dessi Gomez

"Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed an internship at the South Bend Tribune for the ‘In the Bend’ section. Dessi fell in love with journalism in high school, where she started contributing to her school newspaper, The Eagle Eye. She also blogged about books for Santa Margarita Catholic High School’s library blog, “The Blueprint.” Dessi pursued journalism in college, writing for the Scene section of Notre Dame’s tri-campus student paper “The Observer,” and serving as news editor at “Scholastic” magazine."

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

elon musk twitter

Twitter Is Actually Bringing Back Advertisers, New Data Show
Lisa Pekar Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Me, Too (Exclusive Guest Blog)
Zach-Shallcross-Bachelor

Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Premiere Gives a Monday Primetime Rose to ABC
Robots reading text

Why the AI Ethics War Will Make the Content Moderation Fight Seem Tame | PRO Insight

Best Picture Oscar Nominees Are Split Between the Box Office Haves and Have-Nots
scream-6-ghostface

The Horror! Demand for Slashers and Thrillers Jumped in 2022 | Charts
That 90s Show

‘That ’90s Show’ Debuts on Netflix Top 10
robot-chewing-money-dall-e

ChatGPT Is Copying Human Creativity on a Huge Scale – But How Do Artists Get Paid? | PRO Insight
Taylor Sheridan (Getty Images)

How Demand for ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Shows Compares to Other Top Producers | Charts
sundance-2023-festival

Letter From Sundance: A Crisis for Independent Film – Lots of Content, Not Enough Distribution
The_Hatchet_Wielding_Hitchhiker_00_03_41_07

Netflix’s ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’ Rides to Top of Streaming’s Most-Watched | Chart