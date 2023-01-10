Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia” returned with a bang, notching 180.47 million hours viewed to land in the top spot on the streamer’s English TV List.

The series, created by Sarah Lampert with Debra J. Fisher serving as showrunner, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries. Not only did the sophomore season garner viewership, but fans who needed a recap landed Season 1 in the No. 5 slot with 44.37 million hours viewed.

The young adult Netflix show stars Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Scott Porter as Paul Randolph, Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller and more.

“Kaleidoscope” came in right behind “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 with 112.32 million hours viewed. The heist drama, loosely inspired by real-life events, can be viewed in multiple different sequences. It stars Giancarlo Esposito and Rufus Sewell.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” continues to stun viewers in the top slot of the English Films list with a total of 44.32 million hours viewed on Netflix. The Rian Johnson-directed film also took the No. 5 spot on the Most Popular Films List after 17 days on the streamer, with a total of 253.72 million hours viewed.

Starring Daniel Craig in a reprisal of his role as Benoit Blanc, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista and Madelyn Cline, the film began its limited theatrical release Nov. 23, 2022 after premiering at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 20, 2022.