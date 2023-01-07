Felix Mallard contributes to the conversation about mental health in “Ginny & Georgia” through his character Marcus Baker’s depression, which takes center stage to his relationship with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) in a big way at the end of Season 2.

Episode eight, which starts with a voiceover from Mallard describing Marcus’ inner thoughts/monologue, sees Marcus withdraw from Ginny not because he doesn’t love her anymore, but because his state of depression has sapped his energy to love and be loved.

“It was super, super important to me that we did it honestly and authentically. It’s really close to my heart because there isn’t that much representation for guys — to show younger men that it’s okay to go through those experiences that it’s okay to not do it alone, it’s okay to need help,” Mallard told TheWrap. “Because I think every human does, we can’t do this alone. And the biggest thing about life is building a community and so, for me, it was really, really important. It’s also an honor to be able to portray that and show young men that it’s okay to have hard times.”

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Felix Mallard as Marcus in “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 (Netflix)

Season 2’s finale episode leaves the young couple on more of a friendship note than a romantic one. At first Ginny doesn’t realize that Marcus has hit a depressive episode, but once his twin sister Max tells her, she makes it a point to show him that she wants to support him.

“We do have other interesting things coming up for Ginny and for Marcus because right now, dealing with his depression, and that storyline, what I can say — because Season 3 isn’t written yet — they will always be important people in each other’s lives,” showrunner Debra J. Fisher told TheWrap in a separate interview. “Always always. But you know how teen love is, things meander, come and go, and we’re going to be exploring where their relationship goes in the next two seasons.”

Though Ginny dated Hunter Chen (Mason Temple) in the first season, Mallard roots for Ginny and Marcus as the endgame of that love triangle.

“I have to ship her with Marcus. I have to be behind Marcus all the way. He loves her so much. I think that’s the thing for me and for the story like as soon as Marcus sees Ginny, he knows that he’s going to be in her life,” he said. “He doesn’t know what capacity that’ll be, it may change throughout seasons. But yeah, the whole thing about him and Ginny is that they can’t escape each other at all. And to be able to portray that kind of love is such a joy such a challenge to be able to reflect that honestly, because I think people do have that kind of love in their lives. Like there’s a person that you just know you’re gonna be around for the rest of your life. So yeah, I’m 100% behind that.”