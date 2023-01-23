The_Hatchet_Wielding_Hitchhiker_00_03_41_07

"The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker" (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’ Rides to Top of Streaming’s Most-Watched | Chart

January 23, 2023

In linear TV, Fox’s ”Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test“ topped the competition

Netflix took the ax (or in this case the “Hatchet”) to all other streaming platforms this week, running the table and claiming every single spot on this week’s Wrap Report with the newly released documentary, “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,” climbing to the top spot.  

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and individual TV programs from the past week across both linear television and streaming from data analyzed from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs balanced to the U.S. Census.

