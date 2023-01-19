From left, Michelle Yeoh in "American Born Chinese," Milo Ventimiglia in "The Company You Keep," and Gates McFadden in "Star Trek: Picard." (Disney+, ABC, Paramount)

From Franchises to Spy Shows: The Biggest Takeaways From the Winter 2023 TCAs

by , , and | January 19, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

There were notable post-pandemic differences to the annual event, but you can still count on TCA for a barometer of where the TV industry stands

The Television Critics Association Press Tour — during which networks, streamers and executives preview the TV ahead — reconvened in-person in Pasadena for the first time in about three years for an abbreviated session that lasted about two weeks (roughly a week less than usual). So, yes, TCA wasn’t immune to being transformed by the pandemic like the rest of the industry and world, but it’s still a good indicator of where TV stands today.

There appeared to be fewer journalists in attendance. For those that were there, N95 masks were required at all times in the ballroom. The after-panel scrums with participants were gone, and there are fewer one-on-one interviews and junkets. The shorter duration of the event is probably more the result of a pre-pandemic reckoning where streamers like Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video began pulling out in 2017 to manage costs and do their own junkets. The pandemic only added to that a virtual option that’s proven to be a pretty efficient way for networks to knock out press interviews. And the after-party events were much more scaled down — less stars and execs roaming around, more journalists looking for them.

Jethro Nededog

Jethro Nededog

Jethro Nededog is TheWrap's co-executive editor. Previously, he served as TheWrap's assistant managing editor, business news. He has served as a reporter and editor at several top entertainment news publications, including Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, L.A. Times and Business Insider. Previously, he wrote and produced documentary TV for National Geographic, History, Discovery, and E!. He has a BA in journalism from NYU and an MA in writing from USC.

Natalie Oganesyan

Prior to becoming a TV reporter at TheWrap in 2022, Natalie served as a general entertainment news reporter. She has covered film, television, music and business beats for two years, beginning her career as an intern at Variety, where she continued to freelance as a TV features reporter. Since then, Natalie has been a Celebrity News Writer at BuzzFeed and contributed to such publications as Metacritic and Vox Media, where she was part of the company's inaugural Writers Workshop.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Raquel "Rocky" Harris

