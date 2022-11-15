HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon,’ Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Were the Most In-Demand New Series of Q3 | Chart

Amazon Prime Video’s ”The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“ ranked No. 5

Dramatized true crime has been having a moment this year and this show definitely fits into that trending category. “Monster” had significantly higher demand than other Netflix series from Ryan Murphy and may be the show that finally makes Netflix’s mega-deal with Murphy pay off. The show was renewed for a second and third season as an anthology format after its successful debut.

Netflix’s “ Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ” may have been the most surprisingly successful new series premiere of the third quarter. It ranked as the series with the second-highest demand in its first month — 42.0 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

The new series which resonated most with American audiences was, unsurprisingly, HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” which averaged 55 times the demand of the average show in its first 30 days. The resounding success of this show is an important indicator for HBO that the “Game of Thrones” franchise can be successfully extended beyond the original series — a good thing given that multiple new series in the franchise are in development.

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” had 29.5 times the average series demand in its first 30 days and ranked as the fifth most in-demand new series premiere when considering its first month of demand. This puts it well behind the level of demand that “House of the Dragon” achieved in its first 30 days. However, this number doesn’t capture the surge in demand for the show after its final episode when it peaked at 55.3 times demand. If this level of demand is the starting point for future seasons of the show, “The Rings of Power” should be well positioned going forward. With five seasons planned, Amazon is taking a long-term view of its investment in this show.

10 Most in-demand series premieres in their first 30 days, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

In addition to tapping into the true crime demand trend with “Monster,” Netflix capitalized on two other types of trending content with “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” — anime and shows based on video games. “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” had 27.4 times the demand of the average series in its first 30 days. Even though Netflix released all episodes of the show on Sept. 13, demand for the show held up remarkably well for several weeks rather than quickly fading after a large spike in interest.

As it usually does, Disney+ had multiple originals among the most in-demand new series premieres of the quarter. Both its major franchises were represented in Q3 by “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and “Andor,” which ranked as the third and fourth most in-demand premieres, respectively.

“She-Hulk” has been described as a workplace sitcom and is a departure from the format of other Marvel series that have been so successful for Disney+. High demand for the show is a positive sign that Marvel audiences are open to changing up the model. As a point of reference, “She-Hulk” had higher demand in its first 30 days than “Moon Knight” did.

Despite “Rings of Power” and “House of the Dragon” competing for audience attention, a number of the most in-demand new series this quarter were released while both shows were in the middle of their first season. Four of the 10 most in-demand new series premiered in the last three weeks of September alone. This suggests that overlapping schedules with these two major shows didn’t cut into other new series’ demand enough to keep them from being a success. While the media narrative may have fixated on pitting these two shows against each other, audiences still had the bandwidth to give attention to other great series.

