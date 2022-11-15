House of the Dragon HBO Dahmer Netflix

"House of the Drama" and "Dahmer" battle it out for the most in-demand show. (HBO, Netflix)

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon,’ Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Were the Most In-Demand New Series of Q3 | Chart

by | November 15, 2022 @ 5:30 PM

Amazon Prime Video’s ”The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“ ranked No. 5

Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” may have been the most surprisingly successful new series premiere of the third quarter. It ranked as the series with the second-highest demand in its first month — 42.0 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Dramatized true crime has been having a moment this year and this show definitely fits into that trending category. “Monster” had significantly higher demand than other Netflix series from Ryan Murphy and may be the show that finally makes Netflix’s mega-deal with Murphy pay off. The show was renewed for a second and third season as an anthology format after its successful debut.  

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

In Her Hands

‘In Her Hands’ Review: Doc Takes a Tense But Shallow Look at Afghanistan’s Youngest Female Mayor
the-recruit-noah-centineothe-recruit-noah-centineo

Noah Centineo Is on the Run in ‘The Recruit’ Spy Series Trailer (Video)
black adam

‘Black Adam’ Proves Dwayne Johnson’s Strengths and Weaknesses as a Box Office Draw
David Muir Mike Pence Interview

Ratings: David Muir’s Mike Pence Interview Nabs 4 Million Viewers for ABC
henry-cavill-enola-holmes-2

Henry Cavill Strikes Down the Idea of a Sherlock Spinoff After That ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Credits Scene
the-crown-season-5-timothy-dalton

‘The Crown’ Season 5 Reigns With 107 Million Hours Viewed in First 5 Days
elon musk twitter

Can Elon Musk Save Twitter by Turning His Crypto Bros Into Pay Pals? | PRO Insight
Black Panther Wakanda Forever

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is a Hit – But Can It Reach $1 Billion at the Box Office?
paramount global acquisition

Why Paramount’s Streaming Strategy Places It in a Precarious Position | Charts
Pictured: Host Cedric the Entertainer. Photo: CBS

Ratings: CBS’ ‘The Greatest @Home Videos’ Thanksgiving Special Attracts 3 Million Viewers
Christina Applegate and Katey Sagal

Christina Applegate Makes First Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis (Video)