MGM+ president Michael Wright says transparency plays a key role in keeping storytellers and network execs on the same page when it comes to the fate and future of shows.

“I’ve been doing this long enough to know to have had that situation before, and in almost every instance we’ve been able to end long-term shows in a satisfactory way,” Wright said at Tuesday’s Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena during a panel discussion for streamer’s sci-fi series “From.” Wright introduced a slate of MGM+ shows, including “Murf the Surf” and “A Spy Among Friends.”

Wright’s words came after he was asked about the role TV executives play in a series longevity, as the industry is seeing an influx of shows being canceled before and after production or newly renewed series suddenly getting pulled.

“I think it’s a combination of sharing information regularly and being transparent with the storytellers, like with my own bosses. We’re not guessing. We have a pretty good sense of, ‘How is this show? Even in this multiplatform distribution, we kind of have a sense,” Wright said. “You always run the risk of not beginning production or not knowing the fate of a show. But, let me just be really clear, I don’t want that to happen. I hope [“From”] ends exactly the way you want it to and where the audience deserves.”

Season 2 of the the sci-fi horror series “From” premieres on MGM+ April 23. The panel included stars Harold Perrineau, who plays Boyd Stevens; John Griffin, who created the series, and executive producers Jeff Pinkner and Jack Bender.