‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled After 4 Seasons at CBS

“Magnum P.I.,” “Good Sam,” and “How We Roll” will not be moving forward at CBS, TheWrap has learned.

Both “Good Sam” and “How We Roll” were canceled after just one season. “Magnum P.I.” just wrapped up its fourth season.

In fact, “How We Roll” premiered at the end of March. The sitcom opened to a fairly strong 0.34 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.2 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. However, it appeared to be somewhat doomed after executive producer David Hollander was ousted following an investigation into unspecified misconduct.

“Good Sam” premiered in January to a weak start with a 0.3 demo rating and 2.6 million total viewers. The second episode fared even worse with a 0.2 demo rating and 2.4 million total viewers. That’s about on par with the rest of the season, in terms of live + same day ratings, according to Nielsen.

As for “Magnum P.I.,” the series closed out Season 4 on Friday with a 0.3 demo rating and 4.9 million total viewers. While it certainly wasn’t CBS’ most popular series (people just really love the Dick Wolf procedurals), its performance was still fairly average.

These aren’t the first series to get the axe this TV season. Yesterday, the network canceled “United States of Al” as well.

The cancellations follow a host of renewals. Earlier this week, CBS renewed “FBI” for two more seasons. It has also given a green light for more “Ghosts,” “The Amazing Race,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “CSI: Vegas,” “NCIS,” “The Neighborhood,” “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” “Survivor,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Equalizer,” “Tough as Nails” and “Young Sheldon.”