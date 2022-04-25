David Hollander Fired From CBS Series ‘How We Roll’ After ‘American Gigolo’ Ouster

Just two days after former “Ray Donovan” producer David Hollander was fired as showrunner on Showtime’s “American Gigolo” series, he is also off CBS’ “How We Roll,” should it come back for a second season, a source familiar with the situation told TheWrap on Monday.

Hollander executive produced the Pete Holmes-starring, bowling-centered midseason comedy, which recently wrapped production on its first season.

An investigation into unspecified misconduct on Hollander’s part led Paramount Television Studios, which produces “American Gigolo,” to terminate his overall deal.

“David Hollander is no longer on the drama series ‘American Gigolo’ and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him,” a spokesperson told TheWrap on Saturday, but declined to comment further.

Reps for CBS and producers CBS Studios, which are under the same umbrella as Paramount Television Studios and Showtime, declined to comment.

The “American Gigolo” series, which sees Jon Bernthal stepping into the iconic Richard Gere role, has been in the works for seven years and was ordered to series by Showtime in 2021.