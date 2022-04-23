David Hollander Out as ‘American Gigolo’ Showrunner

David Hollander, the Emmy-nominated executive producer, writer and director behind “Ray Donovan,” will no longer be helming Showtime and Paramount Television Studios’ upcoming series “American Gigolo,” TheWrap has confirmed.

“David Hollander is no longer on the drama series ‘American Gigolo’ and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him,” a spokesperson said, but declined to comment further.

A Saturday report by Deadline, which cites unnamed sources close to the production, said Hollander was ousted as a result of an investigation into misconduct claims. Furthermore, the outlet says “American Gigolo” co-executive producer David Bar Katz is set to take over the showrunning duties.

Billed as a modern-day adaptation of the 1980 neo-noir crime film of the same name, the series will star “The Punisher” actor Jon Bernthal in the main role, originated by Richard Gere. Also attached are Gretchen Mol, Gabriel LaBelle, Lizzie Brocheré, Leland Orser and Rosie O’Donnell.

According to the official synopsis for the reboot: “American Gigolo” will introduce viewers to Julian Kaye (Bernthal) 15 years following his arrest for murder, as he struggles to find his place in the Los Angeles sex industry. It’ll trace his attempts to find out who set him up for the crime and explore his reconnection with his lost love, Michelle (Mol).

Hollander, who has also created series such as “Heartland” and “The Guardian,” was last involved in the “Ray Donovan” movie spin-off released earlier this year and based off of the show, which was unexpectedly canceled after its seventh season.