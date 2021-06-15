‘American Gigolo’ Series Starring Jon Bernthal Gets Series Order at Showtime

Showtime has given a series order to the TV adaptation of “American Gigolo” starring Jon Bernthal, the premium cabler announced Tuesday.

The drama, a modern-day reimagining of the 1980 film starring Richard Gere, comes from writer and director David Hollander (“Ray Donovan”). Bernthal stars as Julian Kaye, who is introduced 15 years after he’s been arrested for murder and is struggling to find his footing in the Los Angeles sex industry.

“American Gigolo” follows Julian as he seeks the truth about the setup that sent him to prison all those years ago and attempts to reconnect with Michelle, his one true love (played by “Boardwalk Empire’s” Gretchen Mol).

In addition to Bernthal and Mol, the cast also includes Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orse and guest star Wayne Brady.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, will executive produce along with Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Bernthal also serves as a producer. The project is a production of Paramount Television Studios.

“If you haven’t already fallen under the spell of Jon Bernthal, get ready,” Showtime president of entertainment Gary Levine said. “Jon absolutely owns the screen with his searing, brooding and vulnerable performance in this contemporary version of ‘American Gigolo.’ Writer/director David Hollander brilliantly reimagines the seductive original film, confronting the mystery, the exhilaration and the danger of our deepest desires.”