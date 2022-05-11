CBS Cancels ‘United States of Al’ After 2 Seasons

After 2 seasons, CBS has canceled the Chuck Lorre-produced sitcom “United States of Al,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The show, which debuted during the 2020-2021 season, centers on a U.S. Marine veteran who welcomes his Afghan interpreter to live with him in America. It stars Parker Young as Riley, a combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Adhir Kalyan as the interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan and who has just arrived to start a new life in the U.S.

The show has two remaining episodes; the final episode will air May 19.

Lorre, who has produced several sitcom blockbuster hits for CBS, has two other shows on the network. “B Positive,” and the “Big Bang Theory” prequel series “Young Sheldon.” “Young Sheldon” has been a solid hit and in March 2021 was renewed for a 5th, 6th and 7th season, with the 5th season concluding later this month. The fate of “B Positive” is uncertain.

Deadline first reported the cancellation of “United States of Al.”