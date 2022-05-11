Entertainment journalists and industry professionals lamented the disappearing arthouse film scene in Los Angeles following Landmark Theaters’ announcement that it will shutter its Pico Boulevard location at the end of May.

In a statement to media Wednesday, Landmark Theaters president Kevin Holloway said that the location has tried to extend its tenancy to no avail.

“We send our deepest appreciation to the Pico staff, guests, and the filmmaking community for their support over the years. We’re exploring opportunities to expand our Los Angeles footprint, which we hope to be able to share more on soon,” he added.

Many decried The Landmark Pico’s closing as yet another sign of small movie theaters losing out to corporate purchasing power on part of national chains like AMC. Additionally, people drew comparisons to another significant blow to LA’s local indie scene, that of Arclight Cinemas — as well as its sister chain, Pacific Theaters — on Sunset Boulevard.

“First the ArcLight, now this,” wrote film critic Christy Lemire on Twitter. “A crucial arthouse hub in LA. I’ve seen so many [sic] movies there, moderated so many Q&As, had so many glasses of wine & fun chats in the lobby bar. It’s a fantastic venue with a top-notch staff and great snacks. This is tragic.”

“All of the history and reverence for film is being stripped away while corporate marauders with no love for cinema systematically destroy the movie-going experience,” added TV writer Gennefer Gross.

The Landmark Pico first opened in 2007, and the 12-screen theater was home to many screenings hosted by TheWrap and other outlets. While it specialized in arthouse fare and themed programming, it regularly showed blockbuster films and hosted Q&A sessions with filmmakers.

See further reactions below:

First the ArcLight, now this. A crucial arthouse hub in LA. I've seen so may movies there, moderated so many Q&As, had so many glasses of wine & fun chats in the lobby bar. It's a fantastic venue with a top-notch staff and great snacks. This is tragic: https://t.co/O1RYTSmKJM — Christy Lemire (@christylemire) May 11, 2022

How??? The last true arthouse multiplex in LA is gone… https://t.co/se6s38mkxy — Ryan Swen/孫天行/Sun Tianxing (@swen_ryan) May 11, 2022

About to start crying hysterically at my desk! Both Arclight Hollywood and Landmark Pico being taken away from me is too much, this is devastating and LA movie theater culture is suffering some irreparable harm! https://t.co/1259M1KBa4 — Nick Barbieri (@NickBarb719) May 11, 2022

Another theater being pushed out so that a landlord can unrealistically try to rent it for more money and have it sit empty for years. https://t.co/lvBiAUf79g — Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz) May 11, 2022

First, ArcLight. Now, this.



I blame everyone who keeps supporting that flaming hot trash pile AMC. All of the history and reverence for film is being stripped away while corporate marauders with no love for cinema systematically destroy the movie-going experience. https://t.co/q5Mu7Cn9Yo — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) May 11, 2022

I drove from Glassell Park to The Landmark rush hour on a Friday to pay to see Beasts of No Nation, Netflix’s first theatrical run film and chose not to watch it on my TV for free- and I would have done it again. RIP. The world of LA arthouse movie theaters is gutted again. — Noah Harald (@NoahHarald) May 11, 2022

Horrible, horrible news. The Landmark and Arclight Hollywood were always quality theaters to catch something like Uncut Gems or The Tree of Life as they first made their way into LA. I have no idea what's going to happen to films like that now–none of the options are good. https://t.co/1njK89ZulR — foxy maman (@LingoUnbound) May 11, 2022