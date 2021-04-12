Go Pro Today

Jon Chu, Adam McKay, Barry Jenkins and More Decry Arclight Closure: ‘This Is Heartbreaking’

Parent company Pacific Theaters announced the iconic theater will remain permanently closed on Monday

| April 12, 2021 @ 7:58 PM Last Updated: April 12, 2021 @ 8:22 PM
Arclight Cinerama Dome

Pamela Chelin for TheWrap

Following the surprising news Monday that Arclight Cinemas and its sister chain, Pacific Theatres, will not reopen, L.A. residents and Hollywood creatives alike mourned the movie house chain and its iconic Sunset Blvd location with profanity, shared memories, and calls for someone with money to save it.

“What sad news,” director Jon M Chu wrote. “I loved this theater. And I had my first premiere for my first movie #StepUp2TheStreets there. I snuck out of the movie early so I could cut a piece of the red carpet out and keep it. It sits on my desk. ❤️😢man this is hard to read.”

“F—,” wrote Best Screenplay Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins said, simply.

“Tarantino saved the New Beverly, hopefully someone can step up and save the Arclight. Would hate to see this beautiful theater where I once stood next to Elliot Gould at a urinal gutted and turned into condos,” comedy writer Matt Oswalt wrote.

“After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations,” Pacific Theaters, parent company of Arclight and Pacific Theatres, said in a statement. “This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.”

Pacific Theaters operated approximately 300 screens in California, including seven Arclight Cinemas locations. Arclight also operated locations in Boston, Chicago, and Bethesda, Maryland.

See more reactions below.

 

