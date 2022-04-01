Ratings: ‘Young Sheldon’ Anchors Top-Viewed CBS Comedy Slate

”Big Bang Theory“ spin-off and new hit ”Ghosts“ each drew more than 6 million viewers

Steadier ratings throughout the night for ABC meant that the network outranked CBS for the No. 1 spot. But, CBS’ slate of comedy series did manage to rake in the most viewers.

“Young Sheldon” schooled the competition on Thursday, scoring both the highest ratings and most viewers during primetime.

Both “Young Sheldon” and the network’s newest hit series “Ghosts” drew more than 6 million viewers.

The debut of “How We Roll” also drew a solid 4.2 million viewers, making it the second most-watched network comedy premiere this season — just behind “Ghosts,” according to Nielsen.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.46 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS came in first in total viewers with an average of 5.1 million, according to official numbers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.31, and ABC was second in total viewers with 3.6 million.

On ABC, “Station 19” kicked off the primetime with a 0.56 rating and 4.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” scored a 0.55 rating and 3.9 million total viewers. “Big Sky” got a 0.26 rating and 2.5 million total viewers at 10.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” earned a 0.58 rating and 6.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “United States of Al” slipped to a 0.44 rating and 5 million total viewers. “Ghosts” soared back to a 0.56 rating and 6.2 million total viewers at 9, and the premiere of “How We Roll” came in at a 0.34 rating and 4.2 million total viewers at 9:30. “Bull” rounded out the night with a 0.29 rating and 4.1 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.32, while NBC was third in total viewers with 2.4 million. NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.31, and Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.6 million.

On Fox, “MasterChef Junior” received a 0.41 rating and 2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Call Me Kat” had a 0.29 rating and 1.5 million total viewers. “Welcome to Flatch” drew a 0.16 rating and 835,000 total viewers at 9:30.

For NBC, a rerun of “Law & Order” got a 0.29 rating and 2.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a repeat of “SVU” took home a 0.33 rating and 2.6 million total viewers. A repeat of “Organized Crime” had a 0.3 rating and 2 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.08 and in total viewers with 688,000. “Walker” aired to a 0.1 rating and 961,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a rerun of “Legacies” got a 0.06 rating and 415,000 total viewers.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.7 million. “Soltero con hijas” earned a 0.5 rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi fortuna es amarte” had a 0.5 rating and 1.6 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1 million. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 rating and 1 million total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y venganza” got a 0.3 rating and 1.3 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.3 rating and 804,000 total viewers.