Ratings: ‘Young Sheldon’ Anchors Top-Viewed CBS Comedy Slate

Both “Young Sheldon” and the network’s newest hit series “Ghosts” drew more than 6 million viewers.
The debut of “How We Roll” also drew a solid 4.2 million viewers, making it the second most-watched network comedy premiere this season — just behind “Ghosts,” according to Nielsen.
ABC was first in ratings with a 0.46 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS came in first in total viewers with an average of 5.1 million, according to official numbers.
CBS was second in ratings with a 0.31, and ABC was second in total viewers with 3.6 million.
On ABC, “Station 19” kicked off the primetime with a 0.56 rating and 4.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” scored a 0.55 rating and 3.9 million total viewers. “Big Sky” got a 0.26 rating and 2.5 million total viewers at 10.
For CBS, “Young Sheldon” earned a 0.58 rating and 6.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “United States of Al” slipped to a 0.44 rating and 5 million total viewers. “Ghosts” soared back to a 0.56 rating and 6.2 million total viewers at 9, and the premiere of “How We Roll” came in at a 0.34 rating and 4.2 million total viewers at 9:30. “Bull” rounded out the night with a 0.29 rating and 4.1 million total viewers at 10.
Fox was third in ratings with a 0.32, while NBC was third in total viewers with 2.4 million. NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.31, and Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.6 million.
On Fox, “MasterChef Junior” received a 0.41 rating and 2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Call Me Kat” had a 0.29 rating and 1.5 million total viewers. “Welcome to Flatch” drew a 0.16 rating and 835,000 total viewers at 9:30.
For NBC, a rerun of “Law & Order” got a 0.29 rating and 2.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a repeat of “SVU” took home a 0.33 rating and 2.6 million total viewers. A repeat of “Organized Crime” had a 0.3 rating and 2 million total viewers at 10.
The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.08 and in total viewers with 688,000. “Walker” aired to a 0.1 rating and 961,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a rerun of “Legacies” got a 0.06 rating and 415,000 total viewers.
Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.7 million. “Soltero con hijas” earned a 0.5 rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi fortuna es amarte” had a 0.5 rating and 1.6 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 rating and 1.9 million total viewers.
Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1 million. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 rating and 1 million total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y venganza” got a 0.3 rating and 1.3 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.3 rating and 804,000 total viewers.
Katie Campione