Samantha Morton’s Alpha Will Return in ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’

The actress will appear in an upcoming episode of the anthology spinoff series

| April 1, 2022 @ 2:26 PM
Samantha Morton

Samantha Morton in "The Walking Dead" (AMC)

Samantha Morton is returning to the Walking Dead Universe: She’ll reprise her role as villainous Alpha in an episode of the upcoming six-episode anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead,” AMC confirmed to TheWrap on Friday.

Alpha, who led a group called The Whisperers that wore zombie skins to avoid being eaten by walkers, appeared in Seasons 9 and 10 of AMC’s hit series “The Walking Dead,” which is now in its 11th and final season.

Details of Morton’s episode have not been released yet. Each episode of “Tales of the Walking Dead” will be a standalone, but are all set in the same zombie apocalypse world. Previously announced cast members include Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Terry Crews, Daniella Pineda, and Poppy Liu.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” is slated to debut this summer on AMC and AMC +. It’s one of several upcoming spinoffs, including “Isle of the Dead,” which will debut in 2023.

Morton’s TV work includes the ITV/Hulu series “Harlots” and “The Last Panthers,” which aired on SundanceTV in the U.S. The British actress has been Oscar-nominated for her roles in 2004’s “In America” and 2000’s “Sweet and Lowdown.” She is repped by Omni Artists Ltd.

Scott M. Gimple executive produces “Tales of the Walking Dead,” along with showrunner Channing Powell. Michael Satrazemis directs three episodes while Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier, and Tara Nicole Weyr will each direct one episode.

Variety first reported the news.

