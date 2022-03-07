AMC is spinning off “The Walking Dead” characters Maggie and Negan and sending them to Manhattan.

On Monday, AMC announced it had greenlit “Isle of the Dead,” which will follow Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

“This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around ‘The Walking Dead,’” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey. It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.”

In the new series, set to debut in 2023, the two characters will end up in Manhattan, which was cut off long ago from the mainland.

Per the network: The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on the mothership series, will serve as the showrunner and executive producer. Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of “The Walking Dead” universe will oversee the show. Actors Cohan and Morgan will also serve as executive producers.

“Isle of the Dead” will span six episodes in its first season.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe,” Cohan said in a statement. “Maggie is very close to my heart and I’m excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

Morgan also released a statement reading: “I’m delighted that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues. It’s been such a ride walking in Negan’s shoes, I’m beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, ‘Isle of the Dead’ is going to reinvent the ‘TWD’ Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can’t wait.”

“The Walking Dead” is currently in its 11th and final season on AMC.