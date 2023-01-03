"Wednesday" (Netflix)

"Wednesday" (Netflix)

‘Wednesday’ Takes the Crown From ‘Stranger Things’ for Netflix’s Most In-Demand Show | Chart

by | January 3, 2023 @ 5:44 PM

Which series and movies ended up on top at the streaming giant at the end of 2022?

In the last month of 2022, Netflix’s hit “Wednesday” just beat out the platform’s long-time flagship original series, “Stranger Things,” to be the most in-demand show available on the platform at the start of December, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

The new “Addams Family” spinoff had 66.27 times the average series demand for the first half of December and looks on track to be one of the strongest premieres of the year, even outpacing global demand for the premiere of “Squid Game” in 2021.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

