Ron Livingston Set to Return for ‘A Million Little Things’ Final Season

Ron Livingston will be back for the fifth and final season of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” creator and executive producer DJ Nash said during Wednesday’s Television Critics Association press tour.

“You will see cast you haven’t seen in a while,” Nash said, “including Stephanie Szostak and Ron Livingston.”

The last time Livingston appeared on the show as Jon Dixon, the character’s whose death by suicide was the pivotal twist in the pilot and sets off the series about the character’s close guy friends and how they deal with Jonathan’s death, was on its second season.

Szostak played Jon’s wife, Delilah. She was a regular on the series before she was downgraded to a recurring role on Season 4. She appeared in one episode that season. Details about how they’ll return wasn’t disclosed.

Jon will be returning as the show appears to be ending on a note quite opposite to how it started: Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) now has the guys circling him as he fights cancer and wants to live.

“It feels like a bookend,” said showrunner Terrence Coli. “The friend group is going to rally around Gary. They have been there for each other and have shown up, through all the trials and tribulations.”

The fifth and final season of “A Million Little Things” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.