New Max App Prioritizes HBO Over Discovery | Analysis

by | May 23, 2023 @ 2:19 PM

The rebranded streaming app is straightforward and user-friendly, but misses the big opportunity in a vastly expanded library to surface a broader range of shows

HBO Max’s rebranding to just Max is here, and with it, an overhauled streaming app experience that puts HBO, Warner Bros. and Discovery content under one umbrella, a little over a year after WarnerMedia and Discovery smashed themselves together to form Warner Bros. Discovery.

The app is perfectly adequate if not exactly the kind of technical achievement that would trounce Netflix or Prime Video. But it misses a big part of the promise Warner Bros. Discovery executives made in touting the combination of their content libraries in one streaming app: Discovery shows are hard to find, leaving users with the feeling that they’re just using HBO Max with a new name.

Robert Carnevale

Tech Business Reporter at TheWrap | Author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395 | robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

