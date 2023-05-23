Here’s Everything Streaming in 4K on Max

HBO Max is dead. Long live Max.

The new combined streaming service launched on Tuesday, and in addition to housing all of HBO Max and Discovery+’s content in one place, Max also plays host to a robust library of movies and TV shows streaming in 4K UHD. At launch, more than 1,000 hours of programming are available in 4K, and Max says more will be added in the coming months.

Right now, you can stream all the “Harry Potter” movies, the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” trilogies, the “Dark Knight” trilogy, the “Matrix” films, “Dune,” “Joker” and even “The Wizard of Oz” and “Goodfellas” in 4K. Additionally, acclaimed (and cinematic) HBO series like “House of the Dragon,” “Barry” and “Succession” are also streaming in 4K, with additional shows (and seasons) to come.

Plus, all Warner Bros. movies released this year and going forward will be streaming in 4K UHD when they arrive on Max following their theatrical windows. Right now, you can stream recent releases “Black Adam” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” in 4K.

However, 4K streaming on Max is only available with the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which is $19.99 a month.

“We understand the value of offering our users a cinematic playback experience and to that end, we’ve implemented more advanced technology workflows that allow us to release more 4K content in a faster, more efficient way,” said Sudheer Sirivara, Global Technology Platform, Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement. “Max will offer more than 1,000 films and episodes in 4K at launch, and we’ll be adding more every month as we move forward.”

Check out a full list of 4K content on Max right now below.