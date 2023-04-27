David Zaslav at the Movies

David Zaslav has taken Warner Bros. Discovery back to basics when it comes to the movies.

Warner Bros. Discovery Is Going All-In on Theatrical Releases – Which Means Max Is, Too | Analysis

by | April 27, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The streaming service, set to launch May 23, will largely depend on its sister studio’s slate for high-value, first-run feature films

After years of tech-driven disruption (remember when a phone company briefly owned Warner Bros.?), David Zaslav has been trying to strike a back-to-basics, business-as-usual tone with anyone who will listen: Wall Street analysts, Hollywood creatives and most recently the crowd of theater owners gathered in Las Vegas at CinemaCon this week.

The Warner Bros. Discovery chief has strongly rejected the streaming-first strategy of his predecessor, Jason Kilar, the Hulu cofounder who advanced day-and-date or HBO Max-only releases for Warner Bros. movies. At CinemaCon, Zaslav promised long theatrical runs for Warner’s slate of new movies like “Barbie” and “The Flash.”

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

