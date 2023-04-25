Adam Aron AMC Entertainment

Chairman of the Board and CEO of AMC Theatres Adam Aron speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2021 The State of the Industry and MGM/UAR Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon on Aug. 24, 2021 in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images)

AMC CEO Thinks the Theater Chain Is Out of the Woods: ‘We’ve Been Defying Gravity for 3 Years’

by and | April 25, 2023 @ 4:07 PM

Adam Aron tells TheWrap he’s feeling good about the future of theatrical, but recalls the deep struggles to keep the business going over the pandemic

The overall sentiment at this year’s CinemaCon is that of optimism. After a global pandemic shuttered theaters worldwide, and then an industry-wide pivot to streaming made theatrical release less sexy to Wall Street, Hollywood at-large seems to have gotten the message. If you want to make money on your movie, and even if you want people to watch your movie on a streaming platform, you have to put it in theaters first. That’s music to the ears of AMC’s colorful CEO Adam Aron.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

