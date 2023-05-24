Inside Disney’s Billion-Dollar ‘Star Wars’ Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Bust | Exclusive

by | May 24, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Bob Chapek’s costly parks expansion, a bad bet on fans with money to burn, goes down as one of the company’s biggest blunders ever

Just as fast as it materialized, Disney’s “Star Wars”-themed hotel, the Galactic Starcruiser, went belly up in one of the company’s biggest busts in recent memory, the nearly $1 billion resort unceremoniously shut down by the entertainment giant less than a week ago. The relatively straightforward idea for an ultra-themed hotel wound up — thanks to a combination of hubris, mismanagement and greed — as perhaps the greatest Disney theme park disaster ever.

The 100-room resort, which one ex-Imagineer estimated cost the company more than $1 billion, was supposed to be the next big thing for Disney’s theme parks, an interactive and wholly immersive experience, built around a traditional hotel but including elements of live-action role-playing, improvisational theater and more common theme-park mechanics.

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out New York, Collider, The Playlist, Polygon, Vulture, Box Office Magazine, AOL Travel and Syfy. He was the executive editor and social media manager for Moviefone before it was purchased by MoviePass. Additionally, Drew co-created and co-hosts “Light the Fuse,” a weekly podcast dedicated to the “Mission: Impossible” film franchise that recently celebrated its 200th episode milestone. He also authored the book “The Art of Onward,” about the making of Pixar’s 2020 fantasy film, and provided liner notes for several Mondo vinyl releases for Pixar features (“Up,” “Coco” and “Lightyear”).

