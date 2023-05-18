With the caveat that reactions from the red carpet premiere or a festival debut of a major tentpole can skew positive, first word for Walt Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is mostly encouraging.

The fifth Indy flick starring Harrison Ford doesn’t open theatrically until the week of June 30, but Cannes audiences got the first look. “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” debuted at the 2008 Cannes Festival, however, that was days away from its Memorial Day weekend launch.

While the previous four films were A) released by Paramount and B) directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by George Lucas, this Disney entry was helmed by “3:10 to Yuma” and “Ford v Ferarri” director James Mangold.

It once again throws Dr. Henry Jones Jr. into the thick of the action, this time again fighting Nazis– personified by Mads Mikkelsen — amid the 1960s space race. It also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas (as Dr. Jones’ god-daughter), Thomas Kretschmann and Toby Jones.

While few are expecting a critical or consumer reception on par with “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” or even the mostly-celebrated “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” (“Temple of Doom” earned decent reviews but was slammed for being so violent and scary for a PG-rated film that it helped lead to the creation of the PG-13), the word is thus far, well, see for yourself …

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF FATE has big THE FORCE AWAKENS energy in that “we promise we won’t fuck this up” fan service way that hits a lot of agreeable beats on its own terms. One big “nuke the fridge” moment most people will forgive, but this is pretty safe stuff. — erickohn (@erickohn) May 18, 2023

Redemption! James Mangold redeems #IndianaJones with #DialOfDestiny. A farewell to one of the greatest movie characters in cinema history. Action, laughs, charm…just everything that makes him great. Thanks Harrison Ford (and Phoebe Waller Bridge) for the ride. #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/oVKKSiVCFW — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) May 18, 2023

Harrison Ford's last stand as #IndianaJones is "a terrific thrill ride". Here's the Total Film review of The Dial of Destiny: https://t.co/xFarORglsN — Total Film (@totalfilm) May 18, 2023

Short time to post.#IndianaJones: and the Dial of Destiny was Good, fun and really a indiana Jones Movie. Fans will love it.



Rules are rules, I'm not allowed to post more about it. Next Premiere it is then. pic.twitter.com/J6JMlj6JUI — Kenny @Disney+ (@iKenny_J) May 18, 2023