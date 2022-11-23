How to Watch the Star Wars Movies in Order

Spanning 11 live-action feature films and six live-action TV shows (and counting), the “Star Wars” universe is ever-expanding. And starting with the very first installment, filmmaker George Lucas made clear to audiences that he was telling a saga out of order. “Episode IV: A New Hope” underlined there was both a past and a future beyond the 1977 film, and indeed this saga has moved forward and backward in time, telling a number of different kinds of stories in a galaxy far, far away.

To that end, whether you’re new to the franchise or hold it dear as a favorite film series, you may be looking for a way to watch all the “Star Wars” movies in order. From young Anakin Skywalker to Rey Palpatine, we’ve got the full story in order below.

But not just that – we also weave in how to watch the “Star Wars” shows in order, and for the hardcore fans, how to watch the movies and shows together in order. May the force be with you…

Star Wars Movies in Chronological Order

Lucasfilm

Chronologically, the “Star Wars” story begins with George Lucas’ 1999 prequel “The Phantom Menace,” which introduced audiences to young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) before chronicling his turn to the Dark Side (later played by Hayden Christensen). The episodic entries make the chronological order easy, but you also have to factor in the spinoffs “Solo” and “Rogue One.” All together, this makes for a complete (and time-intensive) marathon.

Here’s a rundown of the “Star Wars” movies in chronological order.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars Movies in Release Order

Lucasfilm

Of course, you can also watch the “Star Wars” movies in the order in which they were released, which is how most fans came to the franchise. At least at first. From Lucas’ first six installments to the Disney era, here’s a list of the “Star Wars” films in release order.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Star Wars Shows in Chronological Order

Ewan McGregor on “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” (Disney+)

And then we come to the “Star Wars” TV shows. The first to get off the ground was an animated series called “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” – first in 2003, as a show from Genndy Tartakovsky, and then in 2008, as a different animated “Clone Wars” series from Dave Filoni. Then, of course, in the Disney era, we have the live-action shows and the animated series “Star Wars Rebels,” which all take place before “The Force Awakens.”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is set in the oldest era, 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” and then “Andor” and “Star Wars Rebels” take place during the lead-up to “A New Hope,” while “The Mandalorian” picks up five years after “Return of the Jedi.”

We’re leaving out the more minor shows like “Ewoks” (yes, there was an animated “Ewoks” series) to keep it to the shows that have the biggest connections to the “Star Wars” saga. So below, here are the “Star Wars” shows in chronological order.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Obi-Wan: Kenobi

Andor

Star Wars Rebels

The Mandalorian

The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars Shows in Release Order

You can also just watch the “Star Wars” shows in the order in which they were released to see the progression of investment from Disney and Lucasfilm, especially as “The Mandalorian” rose to popularity.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 – 2020)

Star Wars Rebels (2014 – 2018)

The Mandalorian (2019 – present)

The Book of Boba Fett (2021 – present)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

Andor (2022)

How to Watch the Star Wars Movies and Shows in Chronological Order

Lucasfilm

If you want to get really nerdy, here’s the complete chronological “Star Wars” timeline of how to watch all the movies and TV shows in order of events.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Andor

Star Wars Rebels

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

The Mandalorian

The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Upcoming Star Wars Shows

But that’s not all! While there is no new “Star Wars” movie currently slated for release, there are many more “Star Wars” shows to come, all of which hail (in some form or fashion) from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the folks responsible for “The Mandalorian.”

Ahsoka (2023)

Skeleton Crew (2023)

The Acolyte (Release Date TBA)

Lando (Release Date TBA)

Upcoming Star Wars Movies

On the film side, things are quieter. Lucasfilm had intended for a new movie called “Rogue Squadron,” directed by Patty Jenkins and following a squadron of X-Wing fighters, to be the next “Star Wars” movie released in 2023. But that film was pulled from the schedule following delays, and as of right now there is no “Star Wars” film dated for the future — although that’s not to say none are in the works.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing a new film being written by “Loki” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” screenwriter Michael Waldron, and Taika Waititi is writing and directing a “Star Wars” movie of his own. But both are under wraps and very much still in development.